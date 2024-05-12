Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,993 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 381.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 355,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

