Spire Wealth Management Has $192,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 338,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 383,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2 %

SNY opened at $49.28 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.