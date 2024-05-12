Spire Wealth Management Has $244,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

