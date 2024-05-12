Spire Wealth Management Has $250,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

