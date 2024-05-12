Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

