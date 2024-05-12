Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,662 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

