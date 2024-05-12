Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 242.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in JD.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 0.5 %

JD.com stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.