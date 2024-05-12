Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,711,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.