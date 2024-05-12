Spire Wealth Management Sells 107 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

