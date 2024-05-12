Spire Wealth Management Sells 162 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.