Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,923 Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.60% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.