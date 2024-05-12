Spire Wealth Management Sells 195 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $298.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.94.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cummins

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

