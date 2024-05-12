Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,133 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

