Spire Wealth Management Sells 321 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. PGGM Investments raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $101.37 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.