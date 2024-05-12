Spire Wealth Management Sells 321 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBFree Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. PGGM Investments raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $101.37 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

