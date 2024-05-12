Spire Wealth Management Sells 356 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

