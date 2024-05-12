Spire Wealth Management Sells 498 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RCL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.