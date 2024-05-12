Spire Wealth Management Sells 505 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

