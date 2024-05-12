Spire Wealth Management Sells 92 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,102 shares of company stock worth $45,973,850 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,750.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7,110.89. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

