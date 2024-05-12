Spire Wealth Management Sells 967 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

