Spire Wealth Management Sells 990 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 196.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 187.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 185.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $50.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

