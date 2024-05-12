Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.