Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.79

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 31236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Get Sprott alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SII

Sprott Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.