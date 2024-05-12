STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Mizuho

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 0.80. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $67.36.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

