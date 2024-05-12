Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 1.6 %

Stantec stock opened at C$110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$77.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The stock has a market cap of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.22.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1810964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.