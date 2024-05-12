Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$128.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.85.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$110.59 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$77.00 and a 12-month high of C$118.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1810964 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

