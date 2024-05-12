Stifel Nicolaus Trims Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price to $59.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 100.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,959,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 111,651 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,331,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

