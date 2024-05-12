StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLSD

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.