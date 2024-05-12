StockNews.com Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Buy

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,608,149. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Balchem by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

