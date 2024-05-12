StockNews.com Upgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Sell

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,996 shares of company stock worth $562,145. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after buying an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 240,001 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,052,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

