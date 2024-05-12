StockNews.com Upgrades Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Buy

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MPB. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of MPB opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,046.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,223 shares of company stock valued at $273,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $348,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

