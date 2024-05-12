StockNews.com Upgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Buy

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

