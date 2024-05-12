Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $17.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock valued at $72,944. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.