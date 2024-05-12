S&W Seed (SANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. S&W Seed has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.41 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

