Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.