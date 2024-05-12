Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FOX alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.