Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.91% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.97 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

