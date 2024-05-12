Talphera (TLPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Talphera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talphera stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.46. Talphera has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

