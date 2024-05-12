Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,333 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,444,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tapestry worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.