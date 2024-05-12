Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. On average, analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

