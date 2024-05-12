TD Securities Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.37. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$16.24 and a one year high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.0708333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.