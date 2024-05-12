TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTGT. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

TechTarget Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.76, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,960 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

