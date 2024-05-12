TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $34.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Report on TTGT

TechTarget Price Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of -116.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 213,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 80,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 160.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.