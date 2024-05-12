TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $39.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Performance

TTGT stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of -116.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 213,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 80,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 160.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 29.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.