The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $39.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VECO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $40.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,495 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.