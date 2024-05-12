The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after acquiring an additional 546,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after acquiring an additional 467,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,651,000 after purchasing an additional 224,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $103.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

