Thomas W. Gilligan Sells 3,914 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

