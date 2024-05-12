Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.95

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWM. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 9.9 %

TWM stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

