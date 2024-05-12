TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.28. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCON

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.