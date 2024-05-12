Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

