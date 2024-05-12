TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TACT

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.84 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.86.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.